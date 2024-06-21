⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation

(15–21 June 2024)

From 15 to 21 June, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out 14 group strikes by high-precision air- and ground-based weapons, as well as strike drones, which hit depots of military technical equipment, infrastructure of military airfields, electrical substations that supported the work of Ukrainian military hardware enterprises and training centres for the use of uncrewed surface vehicles.



Moreover, the strikes also hit deployment areas of nationalist groups and foreign mercenaries.



▫️Over the past week, the Sever Group of Forces' units have improved the situation along the front line and engaged manpower and hardware of two AFU formations, one marine brigade, and two territorial defence brigades.



Seventeen counter-attacks of AFU assault groups were repelled.



The AFU losses amounted to up to 1,980 troops, four tanks, two armoured fighting vehicles, including one U.S.-made Stryker armoured personnel carrier, 20 motor vehicles, U.S.-made HIMARS and Grad MLRS combat vehicles, 22 field artillery guns, as well as three Bukovel-AD electronic warfare stations.



▫️ The Zapad Group of Forces' units captured more advantageous lines and defeated units of three mechanised, one assault, and one airmobile brigades of the AFU.

Twelve counter-attacks launched by AFU assault groups were repelled.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 3,330 Ukrainian troops, two tanks, 15 armoured fighting vehicles, 34 motor vehicles, 25 field artillery guns, including ten foreign-made guns.

Four Nota electronic warfare stations were also destroyed.



▫️The Yug Group of Forces' units improved the situation along the front line and hit manpower and hardware of three mechanised, one mechanised infantry, and one air assault brigades of the AFU.



Six counter-attacks of the AFU assault groups were repelled.



The AFU losses amounted to up to 4,290 Ukrainian troops, one German-made Leopard tank, 19 armoured fighting vehicles, including four U.S.-made M113 armoured personnel carriers, 53 motor vehicles, 47 field artillery guns, as well as two MLRS launchers, including one Croatian-made RAK SA-12 MLRS system.



▫️The Tsentr Group of Forces' units improved the tactical situation over the past week, and also defeated units of three mechanised, one infantry, and one territorial defence brigade of the AFU. Thirty one counter-attacks of the enemy were repelled.

The enemy losses amounted to up to 2,530 troops, 13 armoured fighting vehicles, to include six U.S.-made MaxxPro and Humvee, 23 motor vehicles, 53 field artillery guns, and two Grad MLRS vehicles.



▫️The Vostok Group of Forces' units took more advantageous lines and liberated Zagornoye (Zaporozhye region). The servicemen hit clusters of manpower and hardware of one mechanised, one mechanised infantry, and two territorial defence brigades of the AFU.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 970 Ukrainian troops, ten armoured fighting vehicles, 30 motor vehicles, and 18 field artillery guns, 11 of which were foreign-made.



In addition, three Bukovel-AD and Anklav electronic warfare stations were destroyed.

▫️The Dnepr Group of Forces' units inflicted losses on units of one infantry, one mountain assault, and two territorial defence brigades of the AFU.

The AFU losses amounted to up to 610 Ukrainian troops, 24 motor vehicles, and 29 field artillery guns.

In addition, U.S.-made HIMARS and MLRS launchers were destroyed.

Air defence systems have shot down one Neptune-MD long-range cruise missile, eight French-made Hammer guided bombs, 55 U.S.-made HIMARS projectiles, and 397 unmanned aerial vehicles.

During last night alone, the enemy used 117 fixed-wing UAVs against civilian facilities on the territory of the Russian Federation, 114 of them were shot down.

The Black Sea Fleet destroyed six Ukrainian uncrewed surface vehicles near the coast of the Crimean peninsula tonight.

Over the past week, 37 Ukrainian servicemen surrendered on the line of contact.

📊 In total, 613 airplanes and 276 helicopters, 26,188 unmanned aerial vehicles, 531 air defence missile systems, 16,397 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,346 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 10,706 field artillery guns and mortars, as well as 22,757 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.