Poas Volcano in Costa Rica - spews choking black gas 10,000 feet high to engulf town in toxic ash

Volcano suddenly spews choking black gas 10,000 feet high to engulf town in toxic ash
Poas Volcano in Costa Rica, yesterday
Article about it:
The 10-minute eruption expelled ash, toxic gases, and incandescent materials, accompanied by heightened seismic activity and sulfur dioxide emissions exceeding 600 tons per day, signaling potential for further eruptions. OVSICORI volcanologist Geoffroy Avard warned of the volcano’s unpredictable behavior, driven by its acidic crater lake, Laguna Caliente.
