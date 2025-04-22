BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Poas Volcano in Costa Rica - spews choking black gas 10,000 feet high to engulf town in toxic ash
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
102 views • 4 months ago

Volcano suddenly spews choking black gas 10,000 feet high to engulf town in toxic ash

Poas Volcano in Costa Rica, yesterday

Article about it: 

The 10-minute eruption expelled ash, toxic gases, and incandescent materials, accompanied by heightened seismic activity and sulfur dioxide emissions exceeding 600 tons per day, signaling potential for further eruptions. OVSICORI volcanologist Geoffroy Avard warned of the volcano’s unpredictable behavior, driven by its acidic crater lake, Laguna Caliente.

https://ticotimes.net/2025/04/21/poas-volcano-eruption-blankets-costa-ricas-central-valley-in-ash

