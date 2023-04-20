BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Anatomy of the Church and State Episode 5: Pastors of the American Revolution
AnatomyoftheChurchandState
AnatomyoftheChurchandState
3 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
10 views • 04/20/2023

Pastors used to have no problems intermixing their faith and politics.  Join me as I cover brave Revolutionary War Pastors John Muhlenberg, Samuel Langdon, and Simeon Howard. Learn which one actually recruited his congregation to fight! We’ll also dive into some excerpts from a couple sermons so you can hear what real bravery from the pulpit sounds like.


Follow Me

www.christians4liberty.com

Rumble: @jesusandliberty

Truth Social: @jesusandliberty

Twitter: @jesusandliberty 

Youtube:@jesusandliberty


Read The Full Sermons

Government Corrupted By Vice: Samuel Langdon-http://www.belcherfoundation.org/government_corrupted.htm


BEING THE ANNIVERSARY FOR THE ELECTION OF THE HONORABLE COUNCIL: Simeon Howard-https://wallbuilders.com/sermon-election-1780-massachusetts/


Try Master Focus: 

https://trymasterfocus.com?sca_ref=3178149.lHKgxmsQb5&utm_source=affiliate&utm_medium=affiliate-homies&utm_campaign=affiliates


Keywords
freedomlibertyjesuschristianityculture
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy