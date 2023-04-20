Anatomy of the Church and State Episode 5: Pastors of the American Revolution

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pastors used to have no problems intermixing their faith and politics. Join me as I cover brave Revolutionary War Pastors John Muhlenberg, Samuel Langdon, and Simeon Howard. Learn which one actually recruited his congregation to fight! We’ll also dive into some excerpts from a couple sermons so you can hear what real bravery from the pulpit sounds like.
Follow Me
www.christians4liberty.com
Rumble: @jesusandliberty
Truth Social: @jesusandliberty
Twitter: @jesusandliberty
Youtube:@jesusandliberty
Read The Full Sermons
Government Corrupted By Vice: Samuel Langdon-http://www.belcherfoundation.org/government_corrupted.htm
BEING THE ANNIVERSARY FOR THE ELECTION OF THE HONORABLE COUNCIL: Simeon Howard-https://wallbuilders.com/sermon-election-1780-massachusetts/
Try Master Focus:
https://trymasterfocus.com?sca_ref=3178149.lHKgxmsQb5&utm_source=affiliate&utm_medium=affiliate-homies&utm_campaign=affiliates