After being left in a landfill, he wandered everywhere hoping to find his old home

Pitiful Animal





Oct 23, 2023





August was a boy who was thrown out of the village next to a garbage dump

He wandered around in hopes of returning, but that didn't happen

The people around gave him food but after a few days, he left there

Some time later, he was found after an accident and was disabled

I received a call from the resident and came to help poor August

When I arrived, he could only lie in one place, his leg bones and spine were all broken

He was in pain and despairing and couldn't do anything for 2 weeks

He was taken for X-ray by kind people around him and the results were disappointing

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

MIrrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EeT3cYKJBQE