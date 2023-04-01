‘Like TERRORISTS’ 6 demands far-left activists just made to insurers

Glenn Beck





March 31, 2023





The climate crisis continues! At least, that’s what the far-left wants you to believe. In fact, they believe this crisis is SO drastic that they’re willing to make INSANE demands about the ways companies do business. In this clip, Glenn reads from a letter sent to insurers from a group of some of the largest climate organizations. But it’s more than just a letter, Glenn explains. Their 6 demands read more like a threat: ‘We’re going to turn the machinery of public-private partnerships against YOU,’ Glenn interprets, ‘and run you out of business.’









► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck on YouTube: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: get.blazetv.com/glenn

► Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV YouTube: / @blazetv

► Click HERE to sign up to Glenn's newsletter: https://www.glennbeck.com/st/Morning_...





Connect with Glenn on Social Media:

http://twitter.com/glennbeck

http://instagram.com/glennbeck

http://facebook.com/glennbeck





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=soCrb5WlZc8