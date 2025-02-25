BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
2 Men Swallowed By Whales, Then Spit Out. Jonah, City Prophecy, The Loud Cry, & Thousands Converted
50 views • 6 months ago

Incredible Video: Whale Swallows Man Then Spits Him Out Again. A humpback whale briefly swallowed a kayaker in southern Chile, before spitting him out unharmed, an amazing escape that was all captured on video.


Adrian Simancas was paddling off the Patagonian city of Punta Arenas on Saturday when the giant baleen surged out of the water swallowing him and his yellow kayak whole.


Five seconds later a stunned Simancas bobbed to the surface, as the whale's dorsal again emerged above the surface of the frigid gray water.


"I thought he'd swallowed me!" Simancas exclaimed. The entire remarkable episode was caught on camera and quickly went viral after being posted on social media by his father, Dell Simancas, who can be heard shouting "Relax! Relax!" to his understandably unrelaxed son.


"Grab it, grab it" the father adds, instructing his son to keep a hold of the kayak to stay afloat while the whale continued to swim behind him,


"Relax, relax, I'm coming," the father says. "Let's go to shore."


The 24-year-old son told Chile's TVN channel he saw something "blue and white passing close to my face, and it was like on one side and above me.


"I didn't understand what was happening and then I sank. I thought it had eaten me."


His father said he turned around and "didn't see anything, I didn't see Adrian.


"That was the only moment of fear I really had, because I didn't see him for like three seconds. And suddenly he shot out," he told TVN.


Michael Packard was swallowed by a humpback whale was actually reality. He was diving off the coast of Provincetown, Massachusetts, when the occurrence happened. While some say his story is a bit fishy, scuba diver Rainer Schimpf had an almost identical experience two years ago, and has the photos to prove it! Experts say there is about a 1-in-1-trillion chance of getting swallowed by a whale.


3 Days & 3 Nights: Jonah, Jesus, & The Mark of the Beast. New Light For the 144,000

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T9nMKQhzuWk


Tampa Bay Tsunami. Dark Day Prophecy For America & Adventism. Dead Bodies In St Pete & SDA Church

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hhtYXK3rw44


PLAYLISTS


The First Angel's Message:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm0dC6x6KufRWkoSTJmZObTK


The Second Angel's Message:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm23BUPm1uVYWsTyp_cw6NR2


The Third Angel's Message:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm3mWSlOLgsGRmeK-jS1GbHd


The Fourth Angel's Message:

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLlo6nE3v7Hm2axuyJPZoNv-0Uc1xh_-4T


David House

