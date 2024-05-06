BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Summertime Schedule That Breeds Continued Learning and Flexible Fun - Lauren Schmitz
Counter Culture Mom
Don’t push your kids into consequence-based learning - instead, embrace the easy, breezy days of summer and utilize the looser schedule to implement a unique but fruitful educational routine! Lauren Schmitz is the creator of the blog, The Simple Homeschooler. She is a former emergency room nurse who began homeschooling her children and she’s offering insightful tips and tricks about how to keep your little ones entertained during the hotter months while preventing the “summer slide” of learning that can be hard to overcome in the fall. “A two-and-a-half month break,” Lauren shares, “is a little out of balance.” She gives fun learning ideas to keep kids invigorated during the school break, while also keeping the day open for memory-making fun!



TAKEAWAYS


Try reading a book together and then watch the movie adaptation as a family (books like Stuart Little or The Borrowers)


Connect your child with a penpal - it’s a fun way to engage in creative writing and grammar exercises while getting to know someone new


When you start the day out with digital screens, it’s hard to get your child to focus on anything else


Let kids be kids and have fun but have just enough structure so that they can hold onto their education over the summer



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Donate to Counter Culture Ministries: https://bit.ly/3WgANmo

Simple Homeschool Activities: https://bit.ly/4aLRI6W

Kids Bowl Free: https://www.kidsbowlfree.com/


🔗 CONNECT WITH LAUREN SCHMITZ

Website: https://www.thesimplehomeschooler.com/


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Ascent Nutrition (get 10% off with code TINA): https://goascentnutrition.com/tina

Jase Medical (get a discount with code TINA): https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

TUVU (sign up for free 30-day trial): https://www.tuvu.com/free-trial?field-3=counterculturemom


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2023 Recap & 2024 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCM23ImpactReport

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/

