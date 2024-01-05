Proiezioni ortografica, equirettangolare ed azimutale equidistante. Osservate come si muove il sole sul piano 05 Gennaio 2024
67 views
•
Published 2 months ago
•
Collaboro su Telegram qui https://t.me/s/Canal104plus/
INDICE ALFABETICO https://www.tinelli.eu/indice.html
Keywords
terra pianaterra piattaombresole ed ombre
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos