Faith-Friendly Film Tells Story of Historic and Redemptive Texas Oil Strike - Sam Sorbo
Counter Culture Mom
Counter Culture MomCheckmark Icon
395 followers
11 views • 10/23/2023

In 1930, something truly remarkable happened in East Texas: the biggest oil strike in history took place! Sam Sorbo is a wife, author, filmmaker, homeschool advocate, and actress who stars in the film, Miracle in East Texas, alongside her husband, Kevin Sorbo. The movie is a “faith-friendly” film in theaters October 29 and recounts a story of solid American values, redemption, and hope. The movie is educational and appropriate for the entire family to watch together. Sam also talks about her passion for homeschooling, sharing that education is about so much more than just the cut-and-dried academics. “Schools have stolen the parenting from the culture,” she says. She would love to see more parents today take their kids out of public school and raise them at home.



TAKEAWAYS


Check out Sam’s homeschool curriculum that can be used along with the movie, Miracle in East Texas on her website SorboStudios.com


Nazi U-Boats sunk 72 of 73 U.S. oil tankers during World War II in the Gulf of Mexico


We are living in an anti-forgiveness and anti-Christian culture, so discussing forgiveness with our children is necessary


What better way to recapture American values than through good storytelling



🛠 TOOLS AND RESOURCES FROM EPISODE

Miracle in East Texas Trailer: https://bit.ly/3rG7kI8 

Techie Homeschool Mom (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/TECHIECCM

Get Tickets for Miracle in East Texas: https://bit.ly/3tmOc2f 

FREE Homeschool Packet: https://www.sorbostudios.com/homeschool-packet


🔗 CONNECT WITH SAM SORBO

Website: https://www.samsorbo.com/ 

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/samsorbo 

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sam_sorbo/?hl=en 

X: https://twitter.com/thesamsorbo 

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@TheSamSorbo 

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/SamSorbo 

Locals: https://samsorbo.locals.com/ 


📢 THIS EPISODE SPONSORED BY

Jase Medical: https://bit.ly/JaseCCM

Capstone Legacy: https://capstonelegacy.org/ 

Redemption Shield: (get 10% off with code TINA): https://bit.ly/3WzgEIQ 

TruPlay: https://truplay.games/CounterCultureMom


🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM 

https://linktr.ee/CounterCultureMom


📺 WATCH OUR PREVIOUS SHOWS

https://bit.ly/FPMCCMshow


📲 GET OUR APP & FREE PARENT MEDIA GUIDE

http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM


💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION

2022 Recap & 2023 Goals: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021

Make a Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/



Keywords
moviefaithnazioilschoolskevingulf of mexicowifeeast texashomeschoolfilmmakertheaterssam sorboacademics
