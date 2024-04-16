© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rafah Gaza Displaced Spending Time At The Beach - The Day & Life in S Gaza
يوميات سمر الفلسطينية
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=P9O0lW0KAD8
كيف قضينا أول يوم عيد الفطر في غزة 😔كل عام وغزة بنصر وعزة
How did we spend the first day of Eid al-Fitr in Gaza? Every year, Gaza is blessed with victory and glory