Judaismis not the religion of the Old Testament

Christian churches have used the term Judeo-Christian to describe a Christian relationship with Judaism. This is absolutely a Oxymoron. Judaism does not follow the teachings of the Old Testament but rather the Babylonian oral tradition of the Rabbis which is written in their Talmud. It was written by the Rabbinical descendants of the Pharisees, to deface the teachings of Christ. The scriptures tell us to a call no man master. The definition of master is Rabbi, Mathew 23:8.10. All Christians today need to see this video, being the world is being over-run by communist Zionism!