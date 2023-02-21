Flat Earth: Mobile Bay Test

December 12th, 2016

This video is a compilation of some Flat Earth videos and our earth curvature test on April 30, 2016 across Mobile Bay from Fairhope, Alabama to the Port of Mobile, Alabama which is approximately 13 miles. Our experiment used a Nikon 900 Zoom camera and an Orion Telescope. Paul Kelley, a long-time engineer who graduated from LSU, confirmed the math and was present to verify the experiment. Kevin Wilkinson photographed with the Nikon 900 Zoom and I (Pastor Dean Odle) brought the Orion Telescope. Our wives and children were also there to witness the test.

The camera was about 6 ft above sea level and the telescope was about 4 ft above sea level. According to the math of a sphere of 25,000 miles in circumference, over 60 ft of earth curvature should have blocked our view of boats, ships, and loading cranes from 12-13 miles. However, we discovered ZERO CURVATURE to the earth!

The earth is flat just like the Bible teaches and we have been lied to by the Nazis, Freemasons, and government agents of NASA and other space agencies. And just a little research into the Apollo missions and NASA's alleged photos of earth from space proves that they have been lying for many years.

A Special Thanks to: Scawny2Brawny & MatrixDecoded