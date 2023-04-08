Wagner stormtroopers rapidly advanced the railway station of Bakhmut

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Russian Stormtroopers of PMC Wagner Group rapidly advanced, thus closing in on the Railway Station in the western section of Bakhmut. Wagner broke through the defenses of Armed Forces od Ukraine and foreign mercenaries in a fierce battle at this defense node.
Mirrored - TeleTruth