Title: "You Better Get Back In It" - The Cornfield Bomber
The F-106 Delta Dart is a storied airplane, but surely one of its most interesting is the case of The Cornfield Bomber. In February of 1970, an F-106 experienced an amazing incident that should have resulted in the loss of the aircraft, but something rather unexpected happened instead. To learn more about the F-106, please visit www.libraero.com.
Relevant Links:
Libraero.com: https://www.libraero.com
F-106 Delta Dart: https://www.libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=98
Narrator: James (Curator at Libraero.com)
00:00Intro
00:15Overview of F-106
00:44Fateful Flight
01:10Stall Incident
01:41Ejection
02:05Unpiloted Landing
02:30Joyride
02:40Aircraft Disposition
02:56Outro