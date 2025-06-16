Title: "You Better Get Back In It" - The Cornfield Bomber





The F-106 Delta Dart is a storied airplane, but surely one of its most interesting is the case of The Cornfield Bomber. In February of 1970, an F-106 experienced an amazing incident that should have resulted in the loss of the aircraft, but something rather unexpected happened instead. To learn more about the F-106, please visit www.libraero.com.





Relevant Links:

Libraero.com: https://www.libraero.com

F-106 Delta Dart: https://www.libraero.com/Subject.jsp?SID=98





Narrator: James (Curator at Libraero.com)



