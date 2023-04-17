BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Agendas
Fire & Grace Church
Fire & Grace Church
4 views • 04/17/2023

March 26th, 2023

You cannot have your own agenda and God's at the same time. Pastor Dean preaches about the danger of keeping an agenda and living as a soulish Christian while trying to follow God. The idols in our hearts will continually pull us away from Jesus and into sin. Crucify your flesh, surrender everything for the will of the Father.

"Oh let the wickedness of the wicked come to an end; but establish the just: for the righteous God trieth the hearts and reins." Psalm 7:9

sheepchurchauthorityshepherddean odle
