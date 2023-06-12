She was found by me alone in the field with the sun over 40 degrees,blind and having a nervous spasm

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pitiful Animal
June 11, 2023
Bina, a little girl just a few weeks old and weighs 713 grams.
But she didn't have an easy start in life
She was found by me alone in the field with the sun over 40 degrees.
Bina was blind, refuses to eat and suffers from nerve spasms.
That was why she was on fluids to stabilize.
The little warrior was fighting braver than the first day
She ate with her appetite and enjoyed her life.
X-rays showed she had water in her skull.
It could have been a neurological problem so she went into spasms and went blind.
Bina was being given fluids and stimulants daily, hoping the damage could be repaired.
About fluid accumulation would be closely monitored by doctors.
That day the doctor would check more to see if the amount of water in the skull was less or more
According to the doctor, due to the retention of fluid in the girl's head, the girl's head was getting bigger and bigger.
This used to be a very dangerous disease and difficult to cure but not all hope.
There were still opportunities for Bina, just whether she knew how to seize them or not.
When there was hope and faith in the best, all difficulties would become small.
The CT results from little warrior Bina were not so good
The right half of her brain was barely present
There were no veins forming
Therefore, doctors needed to conduct early intervention
Which meant she was facing a major surgery
She had to have a tube implanted so the water could drain out.
Since she was very young, the risks of that surgery were inevitable
That was why the doctor discussed and prepared everything in the most thoughtful way.
Everything was ready and so is Bina.
The surgery would take place in the next few hours
I hoped all went well
We would update Bina's health in the next video.
Please wait for her change!
