8-19-2025 | Guest: "Dr. Jeff Leonard" Topic: "Truly Seeking After God"

Links from today's broadcast:





Find Dr. Jeff Leonard:

https://www.samford.edu/arts-and-sciences/directory/Leonard-Jeff





https://biblicalexplorations.com/





https://www.amazon.com/Seekers-Hands-Elusive-God-Embracing/dp/1496476182/?_encoding=UTF8&ref_=aufs_ap_sc_dsk









......................





You can join the studio audience by clicking on the 'Join Live Studio Audience' button at WCNTV.net as well as watched our archived broadcasts.





Subscribe to the Wisconsin Christian Newspaper by going to WisconsinChristianNews.com