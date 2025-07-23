Moving Away from the Pharmakós Scap33goat

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Today, we take a serious look at peptides and real-world healing. Jeff Nunn explains how compounds like BPC-157, TB-500, GHK-Cu, CJC-1295, Thymosin Alpha 1, and MOTS-C are being used for injury repair, gut health, anti-aging, immune strength, and more. These are results you can see and feel. Crow shares what worked for a nurse's rotator cuff. Jeff walks us through protocols, risks, scams, and what to avoid.
