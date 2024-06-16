18+ Wahhabis (ISIS) took hostage employees of the Rostov pre-trial detention center, Russia

Part 1 - Wahhabis took hostage employees of the Rostov pre-trial detention center



They demand a car, weapons and the opportunity to leave the detention center



In this case, they are ready, according to them, to release the hostages. At the moment, riot police have moved towards the pre-trial detention center.

Part 2 - They got ISIS symbols and also grew Wahhabi beards.



And all this in a secure pre-trial detention facility.

Part 3 - Shots are heard in the area of the Rostov pre-trial detention center, where employees were captured, RIA Novosti reports.

Part 4 - The AFTERMATH - The employees of pre-trial detention center-1, who were held hostage by Wahhabi terrorists, have been released. The terrorists were shot dead. All six terrorists were eliminated, three were conscious, but died before the ambulance arrived.

Source - Footage taken from clips @Intel Slava Z









