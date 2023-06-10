Corona Pandemic - The Act of Global Terrorism and Financial Robbery | www.kla.tv/26262

„Science has been hijacked!" In order to prevent a pretended health alliance from yet being completely transformed into a profit-driven terrorist structure, Dr. David Martin, in his extraordinary speech at the 3rd International COVID Summit in the European Parliament, makes the following demands: No more weaponization of nature, period. No more profiting from functional research. No more patronizing of science by self-interest corporations unless they assume 100% product liability for every injury and death they cause.



M.CAM company profile founded by Dr. Martin

Covid Reappraisal in the European Parliament - For Freedom and Justice

