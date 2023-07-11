BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Dr. David Martin Claims COVID-19 Pandemic Was Pre-Meditated Domestic Terrorism, Speaks at European Parliament Summit
Laska in the Great White North
79 views • 07/11/2023

May 28th |2023.

Published by | Simon Ateba@simonateba

Dr. David Martin, addressing the European Parliament at the International COVID Summit III, made a startling assertion that the COVID-19 pandemic, responsible for millions of deaths worldwide between 2020 and 2023, was a pre-meditated act of domestic terrorism. Speaking before the audience, Dr. Martin presented evidence supporting his claims and highlighted the historical context of the pandemic.

1965, public domain, 1966 Coronavirus model, Transatlantic Biological experiment, in human manipulation, long in the making, 1967 First human trials on inoculating, People with modified coronavirus, The overnight success of a pathogen that has been 56 in engineering, violation in chemical and weapons treaty,

european parliamentdomestic terrorismcovid19international covid summitassertionresponsible for millions of deaths
