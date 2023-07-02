BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

WORTHLESS INDIVIDUALS HAVE NOW IDENTIFIED THEMSELVES
LetsBoGrandon
LetsBoGrandon
178 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
456 views • 07/02/2023

We didn't even have to accuse em. They'll tell you themselves. They aren't gonna and don't care to resist, stand up for anything or do anything cept to go along best they can therefore supporting and keeping momentum under all this bullshit. Without them, it either dies on its own or exposes the real players. These NPCs are the shield between those doing this and their discovery. So why are we keeping these people around and what do we do w them? What kind of person is like that in the first place tho. If you're not willing to struggle for your existence on Earth, you ARENT SUPPOSED TO BE HERE. It's a hostile, zero sum, environment. Hit meeeeeee! [email protected]

Keywords
preppinghumanitygenocidesuvival
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy