Judge Jeanine: This social justice nonsense needs to stop

'The Five' co-hosts discuss liberal comedian Bill Maher questioning why the media won't talk about Black-on-Black crime in Chicago and former Mayor Lori Lightfoot admitting the city has a crime problem. #foxnews #fox #thefive



Follow NewsClips channel at Brighteon.com for more updates





Subscribe to Brighteon newsletter to get the latest news and more featured videos: https://support.brighteon.com/Subscribe.html