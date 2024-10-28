I Won't Let Go | Rascal Flatts | Lyrics

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
What an amazing song of encouragement to anyone in need who believes in Jesus Christ and God the Father; in these times, more so than ever. He will not forsake us; even when it feels like it. He is faithful and right alongside us.
This song also reminds me of the Narrow Way walk, as do some other songs I’ve come across. It is extremely uplifting for me as I endure the trials and tribulations I continue to experience during the process of God’s judgment.
Scripture tells us all about it, if you have been given an understanding of the true salvation Gospel of Jesus Christ; the lens by which one sees everything in the world and reads in the Bible itself changes. Come visit my Blog if you are interested in hearing more…
LYRICS
It's like a storm
That cuts a path
It's breaks your will
It feels like that
You think you're lost
But you're not lost on your own
You're not alone
I will stand by you
I will help you through
When you've done all you can do
If you can't cope
I will dry your eyes
I will fight your fight
I will hold you tight
And I won’t let go
It hurts my heart
To see you cry
I know it's dark
This part of life
Oh it finds us all (it finds us all)
We're too small
To stop the rain
Oh but when it rains
I will stand by you
I will help you through
When you've done all you can do
And you can't cope
I will dry your eyes
I will fight your fight
I will hold you tight
And I won't let you fall
Don't be afraid to fall
I'm right here to catch you
I won’t let you down
It won’t get you down
You're gonna make it
Yea I know you can make it
Cause I will stand by you
I will help you through
When you've done all you can do
And you can't cope
And I will dry your eyes
I will fight your fight
I will hold you tight
And I won't let go
Oh I'm gonna hold you
And I won't let go
Won’t let you go
No I won't
_______________________
Therefore I take pleasure in infirmities, in reproaches, in necessities, in persecutions, in distresses for Christ's sake: for when I am weak, then am I strong. (2Cor 12:10)