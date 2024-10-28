BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

I Won't Let Go | Rascal Flatts | Lyrics
Wayfaring Gal
Wayfaring Gal
6 followers
Follow
2
Download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • 7 months ago

What an amazing song of encouragement to anyone in need who believes in Jesus Christ and God the Father; in these times, more so than ever. He will not forsake us; even when it feels like it. He is faithful and right alongside us.

This song also reminds me of the Narrow Way walk, as do some other songs I’ve come across. It is extremely uplifting for me as I endure the trials and tribulations I continue to experience during the process of God’s judgment. 

Scripture tells us all about it, if you have been given an understanding of the true salvation Gospel of Jesus Christ; the lens by which one sees everything in the world and reads in the Bible itself changes. Come visit my Blog if you are interested in hearing more…


LYRICS

It's like a storm

That cuts a path

It's breaks your will

It feels like that


You think you're lost

But you're not lost on your own

You're not alone


I will stand by you

I will help you through

When you've done all you can do

If you can't cope


I will dry your eyes

I will fight your fight

I will hold you tight

And I won’t let go


It hurts my heart

To see you cry

I know it's dark

This part of life


Oh it finds us all (it finds us all)

We're too small

To stop the rain

Oh but when it rains


I will stand by you

I will help you through

When you've done all you can do

And you can't cope


I will dry your eyes

I will fight your fight

I will hold you tight

And I won't let you fall


Don't be afraid to fall

I'm right here to catch you

I won’t let you down

It won’t get you down


You're gonna make it

Yea I know you can make it


Cause I will stand by you

I will help you through

When you've done all you can do

And you can't cope


And I will dry your eyes

I will fight your fight

I will hold you tight

And I won't let go


Oh I'm gonna hold you

And I won't let go

Won’t let you go

No I won't

_______________________


Therefore I take pleasure in infirmities, in reproaches, in necessities, in persecutions, in distresses for Christ's sake: for when I am weak, then am I strong. (2Cor 12:10)


Keywords
spiritualbibleheavenjesussalvationchristianmusicfaithbeliefupliftingrebirthjesuschristnarrowwayreborninsirationalstraitgatewafaringgaltherevelation
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy