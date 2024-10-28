I Won't Let Go | Rascal Flatts | Lyrics

What an amazing song of encouragement to anyone in need who believes in Jesus Christ and God the Father; in these times, more so than ever. He will not forsake us; even when it feels like it. He is faithful and right alongside us.

This song also reminds me of the Narrow Way walk, as do some other songs I’ve come across. It is extremely uplifting for me as I endure the trials and tribulations I continue to experience during the process of God’s judgment.

Scripture tells us all about it, if you have been given an understanding of the true salvation Gospel of Jesus Christ; the lens by which one sees everything in the world and reads in the Bible itself changes. Come visit my Blog if you are interested in hearing more…





LYRICS

It's like a storm

That cuts a path

It's breaks your will

It feels like that





You think you're lost

But you're not lost on your own

You're not alone





I will stand by you

I will help you through

When you've done all you can do

If you can't cope





I will dry your eyes

I will fight your fight

I will hold you tight

And I won’t let go





It hurts my heart

To see you cry

I know it's dark

This part of life





Oh it finds us all (it finds us all)

We're too small

To stop the rain

Oh but when it rains





I will stand by you

I will help you through

When you've done all you can do

And you can't cope





I will dry your eyes

I will fight your fight

I will hold you tight

And I won't let you fall





Don't be afraid to fall

I'm right here to catch you

I won’t let you down

It won’t get you down





You're gonna make it

Yea I know you can make it





Cause I will stand by you

I will help you through

When you've done all you can do

And you can't cope





And I will dry your eyes

I will fight your fight

I will hold you tight

And I won't let go





Oh I'm gonna hold you

And I won't let go

Won’t let you go

No I won't

_______________________





Therefore I take pleasure in infirmities, in reproaches, in necessities, in persecutions, in distresses for Christ's sake: for when I am weak, then am I strong. (2Cor 12:10)



