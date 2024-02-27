BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
The Jesuit Vatican Shadow Empire 325 - The Adversary!
Darkness Is Falling
42 followers
57 views • 02/27/2024

Modern culture generally depicts Satan from the MONSTROUS to the CUTE! This has had the effect of NEUTRALIZING the TRUE Biblical character of Satan in people’s minds. From cute devil cartoons for children like “Hot Stuff The Little Devil” released in 1957 to “Legend” released in 1985 to “The Witches of Eastwick” in 1987 to “The Devil’s Advocate” in 1997 to “Hell Boy” in 2004 to Predators and Aliens and every other kind of Monster, we have been subjected to a whole range of Devilish Depictions that have DE-SENSITIZED people to EVIL in GENERAL and the reality of Satan SPECIFICALLY. In fact all these cultural productions have served to SENSATIONALIZE and GLAMOURIZE Satan and his demonic hordes. That is exactly what the Jesuits intended to do. Make Satan COOL and ACCEPTABLE to the ignorant and unsuspecting masses.


Keywords
sciencedeceptionromanjesus christeducationhistoryjesuitvaticanpopesecret societieshumanismroman catholicismbible truthastro-theologyreligion and spiritualityfalse cults
