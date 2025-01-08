BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
BREAKING: 'Life-threatening' wildfires burn thousands of acres in L.A.
Rick Langley
Rick Langley
1052 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
80 views • 6 months ago

BREAKING: 'Life-threatening' wildfires burn hundreds of acres in L.A.

FULL CLIP HERE

https://kick.com/rickylangley/videos/bb01797f-44b7-4be1-8f77-7c63aa0b6b4c

-----------

Prayer of Protection and Salvation for the coming events: (PDF) Chaplet to the Immaculate Heart of Mary Undoer of Knots✝

Safeguard your soul and protect your loved ones with frequent recitation of the Chaplet to the Sorrowful and Immaculate Heart of Mary Undoer of Knots, during 2025 and what is left of relative peace in our world before the upcoming events

http://www.jesusmariasite.org/6594-prayer-of-protection-and-salvation-for-the-coming-events-pdf-chaplet-to-the-immaculate-heart-of-mary-undoer-of-knots/


breaking life-threatening wildfires burn hundreds of acres in la
