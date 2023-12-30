Copyright © Elizabeth Marie

Posted as part of HKP Word: https://www.hiskingdomprophecy.com/warning-a-great-delusion-falls-upon-the-church/

Prophetess Elizabeth writes, "“The hand of GOD comes swiftly, as it judges The Nations. What once was, will be no more. What stands will fall. All things that can be shaken will be….. for Judgment comes! first on My People…. then on the ungodly.." says The LORD."