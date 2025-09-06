The Trump Trojan Horse Deception Is Becoming Clear To All But Those Without Eyes To See

What is the TRUE REALity? Is anything real or is everything part of the Global Production, scripted by AI and played by a cast of government ‘actors’? In today’s vlog from LIBERPULCO in Serbia, Jeff Berwick talks about 9/23, the 33 295 pedo files, Mark of the Beast dinner at Mar-A-Lago, and the real miracles Tzla users are reporting.





TCV Summit | https://tcvsummit.com

TZLA | https://tzla.club

Liberpulco | https://anarchapulco.com/liberpulco-2025/

Anarchapulco | https://anarchapulco.com

Get our FREE newsletter | https://DollarVigilante.com/

Subscribe to TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/subscribe

Vigilante TV | https://vigilante.tv

FREE TDV Public Telegram Group | https://t.me/TheDollarVigilanteOfficial (Join the discourse)

Subscribe to TCV | https://cryptovigilante.io

Become An Affiliate and earn money with TDV | https://dollarvigilante.com/affiliate

Buy My Book, "The Controlled Demolition of The American Empire" | https://dollarvigilante.com/book





***** Follow us on these platforms *****





Vigilante.tv | https://vigilante.tv

LBRY | https://dollarvigilante.com/lbry

Odysee | https://dollarvigilante.com/odysee

Bitchute | https://dollarvigilante.com/bitchute

153 News | https://dollarvigilante.com/153news

Brighteon | https://dollarvigilante.com/brighteon

Rumble | https://dollarvigilante.com/rumble

TikTok | https://www.tiktok.com/@dollarvigilante

YouTube | https://www.youtube.com/@dollar_vigilante

Beware of scams. All our official channels are listed here | https://dollarvigilante.com/official/





***** Connect with us on social media *****





The Dollar Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/DollarVigilante

The Crypto Vigilante Twitter | twitter.com/VigilanteCrypto

Lucy on Twitter | https://twitter.com/LucyB_Tacos

Jeff on Twitter | https://twitter.com/BerwickJeff





***** Sources for this video *****

Intro Song: The Who - Won't Get Fooled Again: https://youtu.be/UDfAdHBtK_Q?si=qbPeJ9z0Um1cywQA

https://x.com/LetsGoBrando45/status/1962864491324121355

https://x.com/Vision4theBlind/status/1961590012362760608

https://x.com/DrLoupis__/status/1963307163046248598

https://x.com/TPV_John/status/1963754362448056344

https://x.com/Red_Pill_US/status/1963758901570208104

https://x.com/Spiro_Ghost/status/1963791722695295317

https://x.com/DrLoupis__/status/1962438142579118219

https://x.com/FoxNews/status/1963755966668628155

https://x.com/DanBilzerian/status/1963413864323875078

https://x.com/i/status/1962992072362729674

https://x.com/wideawake_media/status/1787759864518783267

https://x.com/TheChiefNerd/status/1962473001170952213

https://x.com/i/status/1960059057835753827

https://x.com/ReturnOfKappy/status/1921198782915481756

https://x.com/SpeakWithDeeDee/status/1962384515478749670

https://x.com/jakeshieldsajj/status/1963372376684728422

https://x.com/i/status/1960347654317052058

https://x.com/i/status/1961480619877097510

https://x.com/FlatEarthDaveX/status/1963041822982189516



