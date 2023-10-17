US 60 Minutes host labels Joe Biden 'tired' after interview

US 60 Minutes host Scott Pelley says President Joe Biden seems tired amid the ongoing wars in Ukraine and in the Middle East. "America's oldest president seemed tired from directing all of this," Mr Pelley said after interviewing the Commander-in-Chief over the nation's role in Ukraine and Israel. "It had been a rough week and we could see it on him," he added. Biden, at 80 years of age, is the oldest serving US President and is seeking to be re-elected for another term in office. According to a poll by Monmouth University, 76 per cent of American voters believe Mr Biden is "too old" to be re-elected.







