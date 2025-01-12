Red Pill Nation Hangout #414

1. 8:51 Feminists bending over backwards to make excuses for Pornstar Lilly Phillips 100 person gangbang

2. 35:02 Crystal Jane Magnum admits openly that she lied about being raped in the Duke Lacrosse Incident

3. 1:02:57 Joe Biden commutes sentence of Cash for Kids Judge Michael Conahan

4. 1:26:01 Greta Thunberg sticks foot in mouth big time over Israel/Palestine situation

5. 1:48:45 CEO Assassin of Brian Thompson caught. Luigi Mangione Leftists and Feminists have a hypocritical reaction

6. 2:23:31 Danielle Smith acts independently of the Federal Government to Secure Alberta's border with the US

7. 2:45:07 Jordan Peterson and Gad Saad both announce that they’re leaving Canada for the US





