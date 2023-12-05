To Me.., This is one of the BIGGEST PSYOPS EVER DESIGNED!! But GOD, let me be wrong.. -- THERE IS A PLAN

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Watch HERE the whole "President John F. Kennedy's MEMORABLE Inaugural Address (1961), Feels Like a Prophecy Today"
https://rumble.com/v1qo3lf-president-john-f.-kennedys-memorable-inaugural-address-1961-feels-like-a-pr.html
Watch HERE the whole "THE PRESIDENT AND THE PRESS: ADDRESS BEFORE THE AMERICAN NEWSPAPER PUBLISHERS ASSOC., APRIL 27, 1961"
https://rumble.com/v1q6jr1-the-president-and-the-press-address-before-the-american-newspaper-publisher.html