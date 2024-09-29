GENERAL MICHAEL FLYNN - Executive Order 14067

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Executive Order 14067, officially titled Ensuring Responsible Development of Digital Assets, was signed on March 9, 2022, and is the 83rd executive order, signed by fake U.S. President Joe Biden. The ultimate aim of the order is to control all digital assets in a new world order, mark of the beast, type manner. The unlawful executive order addresses the potential national security implications of all cryptocurrencies.