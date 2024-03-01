Boys from Brazil

Are you naive? I have been naive, thinking people would choose a better Positive life, but most are fooled by fast talkers into voting/pledging for negativity, degeneration, & their voluntary debt-enslavement-REPRESENTATION.

Blood always holds priority. ..Control blood-line... & you control people.

Those who forget their blood-genetics & history... "..Are destined to repeat it until they learn." Those who get their news=history from the liars, whether by listening to demon-channels or lying paid-for-politicians, are fooled by such programming, & must learn reality the hard way.

http://annavonreitz.com/moreconfirmation.pdf

http://annavonreitz.com/whywemustdeclare.pdf

Please understand this complexity, but simple difference: Physical locality [place of homestead] is not the same as an identification claim. The current non-sexual-trans-XYZ "identity" is to fool you & get you fed-up! Your identity as National vs. Citizen is what matters & this in NOT determined by location, but by how you want [claim, live & Stand] to be: sovereign-National=self-responsible OR Citizen=have-someone-REPRESENT & diaper you=a mere "paper 2-dimensional" solicitated [legal corporate-bonded] contract.





In the mid-1970s I began to hear good evidence "How the world was so messed-up, it had to change in 2-weeks." So, I began an effort to help 'Change It' beginning with my broadening into health-wellness from that of the AMA-drug-industry-for-profit. I realized soon it was the lawyers, politicians, & the media that wished something different for our World. I continue to hear to this day: "In 2 weeks it will be better, because some _____ will Save Us."

I was naive, that I & a few could make a difference. The World is populated by programmable-fed Sheeple. Typical example of CIA/NSA/WEF/WHO/Media B.S.: https://www.blossomgoodchild.com/3rd-february/

Anyone with a solid alternative is given the 'Soft Censor-ship' Black-listing... And the Sheeple care-not!

It's the interest on The Debt that is killing US.

More on 'The Great Taking' https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1GHXe0PbNG4 = Customer "Pooled" securities [collateral] = inland piracy-theft!

Klaus Schwab: "You will own nothing, & [I'll] be happy."

"All wars are bankster's Wars." It never changes... Ukraine - Israel - our border---NO different!

https://theconversation.com/why-economists-are-warning-of-another-us-banking-crisis-224092

What we have is: Incorporated Municipal City-Resident-Citizens of The [World] Forum (legally lost at Sea UCCode-jurisdiction) vs. un-incorporated town/county sovereign-Nationals standing on the common law-land.

Your genetics determines your talents & intelligence. However, this can be interfered with=degenerated by contamination via food, water, & air.

https://annavonreitz.com/fordeclaredamericansonly.pdf