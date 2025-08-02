🚨 Ex-Pfizer exec issues hair-raising warning over digital IDs - the last decision you will make

!!! Palantir is here because of Trump!!!

🚨 Ex-Pfizer exec issues hair-raising warning over digital IDs

If a person gets a digital ID, it’ll be the LAST free decision he or she will make, former Pfizer executive and toxicologist Michael Yeadon points out.

🗣 “You won't exist anymore and you will be replaced by a QR code,” he adds.

What’s at stake?

🔴 Your spending, travel, food & healthcare will all be algorithmically managed

🔴 Disagree with the system? You’re locked out — digitally and physically

🔴 In case of just one non-compliance, your life could come to a stop

🔴 Digital ID won’t be optional once it's in place