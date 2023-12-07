NWO: Dr. Yeadon testifies to the British parliament on the dangers of COVID-19 bioweapon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Hello. My name is Dr. Mike Yeadon. Probably know by now that I’m a career research scientist and biologist. I’ve worked in the biopharmaceutical industry for over 30 years. Famously, a former vice president at Pfizer, I left in 2011 as vice president and worldwide head of Respiratory research. I was responsible for everything from idea to clinical proof of concept.
According
to Dr. Yeadon, there is no public health emergency except that
created by our governments. An inappropriate fraudulent PCR test was
used to give people the impression that they had a particular disease
where they didn’t. There were all normal diseases. And then what
happened was in three different ways. People were treated badly
through changed medical procedures that were imposed above the level
of nation. Briefly, mass ventilation of people inappropriately in
hospitals that led to lots of deaths. In care homes, many people were
given sedatives and respiratory depressants which led to their
deaths. My PhD was specifically in that area of opiates and
respiratory depression. And in the community, people were denied life
saving antibiotics and died of bacterial pneumonia.
There’s
your pandemic. There is no other pandemic. And based on this lie, we
were told that vaccines were coming our way and would be our savior.
Two things, as I say. First, there’s no pandemic, so you certainly
don’t need an experimental, rushed medical intervention. But
secondly, even if you did, as someone who’s worked in the industry
for over 30 years, I am telling you it’s absolutely impossible to
invent, test, clinically, evaluate and manufacture and then launch on
global scale a complex biomedical product. It’s absolutely
impossible. It’s not as close, it’s years wrong.
What
I think happened was the advancement of materials that are
intentionally toxic. And then they were sketchily, advanced and
jammed into people’s arms, often coerced, sometimes even mandated,
with the unsurprising effect that millions of people have died. I
don’t have time today to explain what I think they’re going to do
in the future, but suffice to say, more injections are coming if we
don’t stop this.
So if you think that’s by luck, then you’re mistaken. There is no doubt in my mind, anyone of my caliber, and this is my peers that worked on this, absolutely understood what they were designing and manufacturing. So I think, having heard what I’ve just said, that there was no pandemic and the lie was maintained in order to inject people en masse, I think five and a half billion people with an intentionally dangerous substance, 17 million of whom have died so far. What do you think is happening and what do you think your role as an individual is in stopping this crime? On. Thank you for listening.