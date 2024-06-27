Candidate for St. Clair County Commissioner District 7, Tiffany Turke

Editors Note: This video is an editorial, the thoughts, opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this program are not necessarily those of GBS Media or Blue Water Healthy Living.





Eileen speaks with St. Clair County Commissioner Candidate for District 7, Tiffany Turke. Tiffany explains her perspective on the development of China Township and why it would not be good for the community. She also tells us her perspective on the current representatives for St. Clair County and gives her vision for the County if she is elected.





