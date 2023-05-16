X22 REPORT Ep. 3069b - [DS] Preparing For Chaos, Soros, It Was Always Right In Front Of Us, Durham

X22 REPORT Political/GeoPolitical News Ep. 3069b - May 15, 2023

[DS] Preparing For Chaos, Soros, It Was Always Right In Front Of Us, Durham

The [DS] is now panicking over the Durham report. The report has shown the world that the FBI/CIA/Fake News made up the entire Russian collusion event and [HRC]/[BO]/[JB] etc were all involved in it. This is the [DS], they coordinated together to overthrow the US government. They are all guilty.

The [DS] is now moving towards creating chaos to cover up their crimes, this will fail patriots already know the playbook. Once this fails they will try to bring us to war. Trump will have peace and the military will hold tribunals.

