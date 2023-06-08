Matt Gaetz: Does anybody even take this stuff at face value?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Rep. Matt Gaetz on how the Biden Administration blocks reporters and Congress from asking questions, Karine Jean-Pierre being ill-equipped for her job, the attacks on Donald Trump, and more on NEWSMAX's Carl Higbie FRONTLINE
