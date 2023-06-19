What Happened to Alex Jones?

Don't get me wrong, I appreciate the years of work Alex Jones has contributed to exposing the NWO and the genocidal plans of the "elite". I cut my teeth on the likes of Alex Jones, David Icke, William "Bill" Cooper and Jordan Maxwell. I even gave him a pass when he became a full Trump supporter after years of telling us that all politicians are liars; remember that nobody wanted to see Hillary Clinton as president. But what really changed my mind was when he back flipped on the Sandy Hook conspiracy. We had been waiting years for somebody to finally challenge the official story in a court of law. Alex was in a position to bring forward witnesses using subpoena powers and use the discovery process to find out who had ordered the portaloos and the pallets of bottled water, or why the ER helicopter wasn't called as per protocol and much more. Supporters would have contributed tens of millions to his court costs just to hear the truth of what really happened on that day.

Will Alex now claim that 19 hijackers were solely responsible for bringing down the three World Trade Center towers on 9/11?

Mirrored - MediaGiant

