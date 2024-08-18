Tucker Carlson Interview with Dr. Casey Means a Former Stanford-educated Surgeon On Health, Energy & Nutrition

A bold new vision that Dr. Robert O. Young calls "The New Biology" for optimizing our health now and in the future!





What if depression, anxiety, infertility, insomnia, heart disease, erectile dysfunction, type 1 & 2 diabetes, Alzheimer’s, dementia, cancer and many other health conditions that torture and shorten our lives actually have the same root cause? In other words, there is only one sickness, one dis-ease and on health!





Our ability to prevent and reverse these conditions—and feel incredible today—is under our control and simpler than we think.





The key is our metabolic function—the most important and least understood factor in our overall health.





As Dr. Casey and Calley Means explain in thier book, which supports the work, research and findings of Dr. Robert O. Young in his book, The pH Miracle, now every health problem we face can be explained by how well the cells in our body create and use energy if we maintain the alkaline design of the body fluids. To live free from frustrating symptoms and life-threatening disease, we need an alkaline interstital fluid environment at a pH of 8.4 in order for blood and body cells to be optimally powered so that they can create new and healthy body cells that have the potential of living forever! In other words YOU decide the quality and quantity of your life by managing the delicale pH balance of YOUR body fluids. In other words, your red blood cells that make up your organs, glands and tissues are only as healthy and energetic as the vascular and interstitial fluids they are bathed in!





If you are battling minor acidic signals of “bad or low energy” inside your body, it is often a warning sign that more life-threatening illness or health challenges may emerge later in life. But here’s the good news: for the first time ever, YOU can monitor YOUR health, energy and vitality in great detail by simply testing YOUR urine with pHydrion strips and keeping YOUR urine pH at the ideal 8.4 to 9.0 with an alkaline lifestyle and live-it (not die-it) as outlined in the pH Miracle revised and updated. You can order The pH Miracle revised and updated book online at the following website: https://phmiracleproducts.com/collections/books-audio-video