How Thomas Friedman and Yuval Noah Harari Think About The Future of Humanity
2 views • 03/25/2023

Central Hall Westminster, London March 19, 2018.  Rachel Dry New York Times introduces Thomas Friedman and Yuval Noah Harari addressing the future of humanity. Rachel asks the men to talk about the Global Agenda. Yuval states that the first thing to state about the global agenda is that it exists. There is a global agenda which is not self evident. With all the talk about the rise of nationalism and tribalism and the civilizations and so forth we sometimes tend to forget that in a very deep sense all of humanity today constitutes a single civilization. Yes we have a lot of conflicts but every civilization every family has a lot of conflict. The people you fight most with are your family members. Mirrored


Keywords
civilizationyuval noah hararifuture of humanity
