Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - July 24, 2024
Jotatay2K4
Jotatay2K4
32 followers
20 views • 9 months ago

Episode 2341 - Why is vitamin E good for the body? -Why is there more security at Disney World than at a former president’s rally? -Is modern America an amusement park? -What happened to President Biden? -Just because someone says they can do it doesn’t mean that they can. -Magnesium brain food goes through what barrier in the body? -Why did authorities remove energy drinks with high amounts of caffeine? -Healthy prenatal diet reduces risk of autism by 22% percent. -Woman is suspended from Olympics for “whipping”/training a horse. -Problems with exposure to aluminum with children? -What does Kamala Harris support and stand for? -What is going on with the housing market and who owns most of the houses?

Keywords
healthcurrent eventsnutritionpoliticsgodjesuskabbalah
