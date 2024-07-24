Healthmasters - Ted and Austin Broer Show - July 24, 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Episode 2341 - Why is vitamin E good for the body? -Why is there more security at Disney World than at a former president’s rally? -Is modern America an amusement park? -What happened to President Biden? -Just because someone says they can do it doesn’t mean that they can. -Magnesium brain food goes through what barrier in the body? -Why did authorities remove energy drinks with high amounts of caffeine? -Healthy prenatal diet reduces risk of autism by 22% percent. -Woman is suspended from Olympics for “whipping”/training a horse. -Problems with exposure to aluminum with children? -What does Kamala Harris support and stand for? -What is going on with the housing market and who owns most of the houses?