Secrets of The UN United Nations

The United Nations Agenda For World Domination Revealed By Top Official

The United Nations are currently rolling out Agenda 2030, with the notorious "sustainability goals".

This worldwide project aims to completely transform every aspect of human existence: food, sexuality, family, work, finance, health, education, everything!

This will supposedly put an end to poverty, hunger, inequality, sickness, and other bad things.

A former executive director who worked at the UN for two decades, tells a different story. He explains that the UN is controlled by criminals who use it to enrich themselves, and enslave humanity.

