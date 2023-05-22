BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

He was lying alone on the beach, the sound of the waves seemed to speak for his heart
High Hopes
High Hopes
3282 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
146 views • 05/22/2023

Pitiful Animal


May 21, 2023


Wind was an old dog abandoned after nearly 10 years of living with its owner.

He lay all night on the road by the cold wet rocks.

I was sure if Wind hadn't been found he wouldn't have made it through the night.

How he endured this pain. Hungry, thin, freezing cold and how many people kept passing by?

But then Wind was safe and got all he needed

He was receiving emergency medical treatment.


I didn't know if Wind had an injury, broken pelvis and spine

Fatigue and damage both physically and mentally made him weaker than ever

With that condition, I decided to bring him to Moscow.

There he would face new tests.


We had news about Wind.

He was tested for blood parasites, OAC and biochemistry.

The doctor also took pictures of the pelvis and hind legs.

They said there were no fractures, just dislocated left hip.

Sensitivity and locomotor activity are preserved, but why was Wind not walking.


Wind's legs finally healed after nearly a month of taking medicine

He was able to walk, run and even jump high without feeling any pain.

Wasn't that so wonderful?

All Wind needed at that time was peace.

And I would definitely help him with that.

Come to the youtube channel: Pitiful Animal, you will see touching videos about the journey to rescue street dogs.

Like many others, I only fought for the sake of justice.

If you love our videos and sympathize with these poor animals, please click the subscribe button to the channel and share the videos so that we have the motivation to help more people in need.

Thank you very much!!!!!!!



Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=R-GdAcowTpk


Keywords
doganimalspetsrescuewindwavesabandonedpitiful animal
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy