The CDC is Grooming Kids for the Next Scamdemic - New World Next Week

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
the official corbett report rumble channel
SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS: https://corbettreport.com/nwnw581/
This week on the New World Next Week: craziness in the gold markets points to a major monetary shakeup ahead; USAID bankrolled a major international news network with ties to social media censorship; and the CDC is grooming kids for the next scamdemic with propaganda comics and scare stories.
ARE YOU LOOKING FOR SHOW NOTES WITH LINKS TO ALL OF THE ARTICLES, VIDEOS AND WEBSITES MENTIONED? HOW ABOUT COMMENTS? THEY’RE AT THE CORBETT REPORT WEBSITE! JUST FOLLOW THE “SHOW NOTES AND COMMENTS” LINK ABOVE TO GO THERE DIRECTLY.
Show less