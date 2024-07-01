⚡️Russell 'Texas' Bentley's ⚡️Murder - Vladislav talks about the video appeal of Relatives of Suspects in Russell's Murder

Translated from Russell Texas Bentley (by Lyudmila Bentley) (https://t.me/TXDPR/13794).

The following was posted with this original video, from Lyudmila Bentley, on June 27, 2024.

With faith in the professionalism and honesty of the investigators of the Main Military Investigation Department of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation, who are working on my husband Russell Bentley’s murder case.

In this video, Владислав Евтушенко (https://t.me/voenkor_evtushenko/7997) (Vladislav Evtushenko) talks about the video appeal of relatives of suspects in Russell’s murder published by a notorious lawyer. It should be noted that Vladislav’s words are supported by all of “Texas’” comrades in arms.

On my own behalf, I will add that Christ is among us, and He sees everything. Remember. We all have the same end - we will all appear before the Lord. What will those of us who are in any way connected with this case answer to Him? Did you, as best you can, counteract the evil that was committed? Or did you not? Did you help the investigation? Or did you not?

My husband must be found, all of him, and buried with dignity.

That bright heroic trace that “Texas” left in the history of mankind will forever live in our souls and be a beacon of how we should live: openly, selflessly, with pure thoughts, sacrificing ourselves to save our fellows.

I CALL ON EVERYONE, who sees or hears Russell Bentley’s good name being desecrated anywhere, to nip it in the bud. DO NOT BE AFRAID! And whoever is afraid, watch again that same video of Russell’s, in which he talks about LIFE AND DEATH. God bless you.

Cynthia... here is the touching "Matter of Life and Death" video from Russell that Lyudmila mentions:

https://www.brighteon.com/1973efc7-24af-49a5-9b33-4912628e7041










