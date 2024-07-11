Has The Missing Link Been Found?

Dr Robert Young





"Dr. Robert Oldham Young may be on the threshold of a new biology, whose principle—if proven—could revolutionize the biology and medicine worlds." Neil Solomon, M.D., Ph.D. Former Head of Research for John Hopkins University.





Over the past four and a half decades, Robert Oldham Young has been widely recognized as one of the top research and clinical scientists in the World. Throughout his career, his research has been focused at the molecular and cellular level. Having a specialty in molecular biology, cellular nutrition, biochemistry and microbiology, Dr. Young has devoted his life to researching the true causes of "disease," subsequently developing "The New Biology™" to help people balance their life.





In 1994, Dr. Young discovered the biological transformation of red blood cells into bacteria and bacteria to red blood cells. He has since documented several such transformations. https://rumble.com/v22jmxy-the-validation-of-biological-transformation-or-pleomorphism-of-the-red-bloo.html