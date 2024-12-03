Agent Involved Shooting? - Several Shots Fired Near Home of US Treasury Sec Janet Yellen – MSNBC

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
"Several Shots Fired" Near Home of US Treasury Sec Janet Yellen – MSNBC
Multiple shots were fired early Tuesday morning near the DC home of Yellen in what senior law enforcement officials called an “agent involved shooting.”
There is no indication that any agents or perpetrators were injured during the incident, which occurred at about 1am ET, sources said.
@RiseGS