Transhumanism: The Final Goal of the End Game by Laura Aboli

Laura Aboli the Founder of World Check gives a remarkably clear and concise warning about the dangers of Transhumanism, AI, and the future of free humanity at the Better Way Conference.
"The Final Goal is to eradicate Humanity as we know it...to get an intelligent species like ours to agree to it's own extinction?"
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.