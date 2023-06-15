BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
CHEMTRAILS & FOREST FIRES by James Easton, June 14th, 2023
Wake Up!!!
Wake Up!!!
193 views • 06/15/2023

CHEMTRAILS & FOREST FIRES
This is a presentation by James Easton about the recent forest fires spreading throughout Canada. They have caused serious effects on the health of citizens of both Canada and the United States. Chemtrails are composed of Aluminum Oxide, Barium, and Strontium 90. The Aluminum is the concern. For decades they have been spraying the entire planet with chemtrails, and Aluminum has accumulated to a point that trees are highly volatile and prone to much higher degrees of flame that is causing these unstoppable blazes. In this presentation I have incorporated a video by Kimberly Carter Gamble for a second opinion and some valid video and photographic evidence that chemtrails are quite real and have been admitted to by 32 states for use as weather modification. There is also a shot of a chemtrail "tanker" flying over the Atlantic exhibiting exorbitant amounts of a chemical trail, moreso than those from planes you see normally overhead. Created by James Easton, June 14th 2023.

Keywords
chemtrailscanadajuneplanescontrailsairplanes14forest fires2023
